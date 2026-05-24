Iran taekwondo finishes 2nd in Asian championsips

At the end of the 27th Asian Taekwondo Championships on Sunday, Iranian taekwondowkas in the men's division finished in the second place with three gold medals, one silver, and one bronze. This year's compeitions were held at the Championships in Ulan Bator, Mongolia between May 20 and May 24.

Iranian women and men won an overall of eight medals.

Nahid Kiani (gold) and Amirreza Sadeghian and Yalda Valinejad (bronzes), were the three Iranians who won medals on the last day on Sunday for their country in both men and women's divisions.

South Korea team in men's division came first.

MNA/6839564