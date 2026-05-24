Iran’s Armed forces strength brings enemy to its knees: Cmdr.

He made the remarks during his visit to the training center of students of Imam Ali (AS) Officers’ University on Sunday, emphasizing that the strength and iron will of the powerful Armed Forces of the country, along with the unwavering support of the Iranian nation, brought the enemy to its knee.

Providing accurate and up-to-date training services is the main factor in strengthening and enhancing the combat capability of the military units, he underlined.

Given the types of modern threats, the chapters of the military training have become more up-to-date, and it is expected that students will learn these skills with more seriousness, Major General Jahanshahi added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he referred to the enemy's conspiracies in recent combats, stating, “The enemy, using various warfare equipment, tried to attack Iran cowardly but the power and steely will of the Armed Forces, along with the unwavering support of the noble nation of Islamic Iran, brought the enemy to its knees in various arenas."

Accurate acquisition of training services and skills as well as correct use of warfare equipment are prerequisites for readiness to defend the country's borders, he said, adding that educational discipline and mastery of combat techniques enable fighters to withstand the enemy's most advanced warfare equipment in the battleground.

MNA/6839550