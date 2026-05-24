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May 24, 2026, 3:13 PM

Iran's intel. forces dismantle foreign-backed terrorist team

Iran's intel. forces dismantle foreign-backed terrorist team

TEHRAN, May 24 (MNA) – The Iranian intelligence forces have identified and dismantled a foreign-backed terrorist team in country’s southeastern province of Fars, who had plotted to assassinate certain individuals and carry out acts of sabotage.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Public Relations Department of Fars provincial Intelligence Office said fifteen members of the team, who had actively participated in January’s foreign-sponsored riots, were identified and captured following technical and surveillance operations.

The detainees were operating in two separate cells and were in close contact with a newly-established foreign-based anti-Iran terrorist outfit.

The statement added that the members of the terrorist team had received training to conduct bombings and various acts of sabotage at the behest of the Tel Aviv regime, but were nabbed before they launched any hostile action.

Iranian intelligence forces could recover five assault rifles, 61 bullets, and five Starlink satellite internet terminals from the terrorists’ hideouts, Press TV reported. 

The statement emphasized that the presence of firearms among the seized items points to the extent of the plot, which the terror team had hatched in order to cause widespread insecurity and threaten the livelihood of ordinary people.

MNA

News ID 244758

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