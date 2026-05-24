EU Commission chief hails progress toward Iran-US deal

"I welcome the progress towards an agreement between the US and Iran. We need a deal that truly de-escalates the conflict, (and) reopens the Strait of Hormuz," von der Leyen said in a post on X, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

"Europe will continue working with international partners to seize this moment for a lasting diplomatic solution. And to contain the spillover of this conflict, notably on supply chains and energy prices," von der Leyen wrote.

After a call with regional leaders, US President Donald Trump on Saturday said an agreement with Iran to end the war that began with the US-Israeli aggression on Feb. 28 and led to the de facto closure of the strait was "largely negotiated" and awaited finalization.

MNA