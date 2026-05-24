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May 24, 2026, 4:43 PM

EU Commission chief hails progress toward Iran-US deal

EU Commission chief hails progress toward Iran-US deal

TEHRAN, May 24 (MNA) – European Commission president on Sunday welcomed “progress toward a possible agreement” between the US and Iran, stressing the need for a deal that would reduce tensions and prevent further escalation in the region.

"I welcome the progress towards an agreement between the US and Iran. We need a deal that truly de-escalates the conflict, (and) reopens the Strait of Hormuz," von der Leyen said in a post on X, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

"Europe will continue working with international partners to seize this moment for a lasting diplomatic solution. And to contain the spillover of this conflict, notably on supply chains and energy prices," von der Leyen wrote.

After a call with regional leaders, US President Donald Trump on Saturday said an agreement with Iran to end the war that began with the US-Israeli aggression on Feb. 28 and led to the de facto closure of the strait was "largely negotiated" and awaited finalization.

MNA

News ID 244763

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