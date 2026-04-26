Iran, Qatar FMs discuss latest regional developments

During the phone call, Iran’s top diplomat explained various aspects of the current situation in the region, especially developments related to the ceasefire between Iran and the US as well as the challenges facing it.

Araghchi briefed his Qatari counterpart on the latest initiatives and diplomatic efforts of the Islamic Republic of Iran to end the war and reduce tensions in the region.

The foreign minister of Qatar, while welcoming the diplomatic approach of the Islamic Republic of Iran, expressed readiness of his country to continue playing an constructive role in mediating and facilitating talks aimed at ending the war imposed by the US and Israel against Iran.

Araghchi and Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani pointed to the importance of constructive role of regional countries in managing crises, emphasizing the continuation of diplomatic consultations and coordination to support peace initiatives and strengthen regional stability.

MNA/6812002