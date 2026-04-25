Araghchi travels to Oman after Pakistan visit

The top Iranian diplomat is scheduled to meet with senior Omani officials in Muscat. The discussions are expected to focus on bilateral ties as well as regional developments.
These continued diplomatic engagements come at a time of rapidly evolving regional dynamics, where intensified consultations among regional countries are playing an increasingly significant role in managing ongoing developments.
MNA
TEHRAN, Apr. 25 (MNA) – Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi left Pakistani capital on Saturday afternoon and arrived in the Omani capital of Muscat as the second leg of his tour.
The top Iranian diplomat is scheduled to meet with senior Omani officials in Muscat. The discussions are expected to focus on bilateral ties as well as regional developments.
News ID 243971
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