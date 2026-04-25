US should learn lessons from its historic defeats in Iran

Pezeshkian referred to April 25—the anniversary of the failed U.S. military operation in the Tabas desert—as a moment that demonstrated what he described as “the supremacy of divine will over the calculations of major powers.” He said the event highlighted the limits of military force when confronted with what he called a higher will.

The president also alluded to recent developments inside the country, claiming that “this year, divine assistance brought about another Tabas in southern Isfahan.” He added, “The God of the sands of Tabas remains the protector of the people of this land.”

Pezeshkian concluded by expressing hope that “such historic defeats will serve as a lesson for arrogant powers across the world.”

The US Delta Force have been defeated twice in Iran one in 1980 in Operation Eagle Claw, which aimed to free US captives in Tehran and the other during earlier this year’s war of aggression in Isfahan. The latter aimed to take away highly enrich uranium stockpiles believed to be stored in Isfahan site but it was also brought to a failure.

MNA