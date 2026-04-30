US, Israel attacks on Iran vital infrastructures ‘war crime'

President Masoud Pezeshkian made the remarks in a telephone conversation with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday emphasizing that the US and Zionist regime’s attacks on Iran's nuclear and vital infrastructures is a "war crime".

Stressing Tehran's complete distrust of Washington due to its repeated violations of the ceasefire during the Islamabad talks, Pezeshkian considered the cessation of provocative rhetoric and actions of the United States ‘a prerequisite for any trust-building.

Pezeshkian briefed his Belarusian counterpart on the latest process of the developments related to the ceasefire and Iran-US talks in Islamabad as well as the aggressive measures taken by the US and Israel in violation of the ceasefire provisions.

He considered the military aggression by the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran, assassination of Leader of the Islamic Revolution, a group of military commanders, high-ranking officials of the country, and civilians, attack on hospitals, schools, public and infrastructure facilities, as 'a violation of international standards and law and an example of a war crime’.

Appreciating Belarus' principled and valuable positions in condemning military aggression against Iran and expressing solidarity with the Iranian government and people, the Iranian president emphasized that efforts to resolve differences through dialogue and diplomacy with Iran's responsibility have always been on the agenda, but during the negotiations, the United States and the Zionist regime attacked Iran twice, and there is a possibility of such actions being repeated which has led to Iran's complete distrust of the United States.

Pezeshkian emphasized the need to expand political, economic, and cultural relations with Belarus, noting that Islamic Republic of Iran pursues a policy of active and balanced interaction with that countries that focus on the basis of mutual respect and common interests.

The president of Belarus, for his part, said that his country attaches great importance to its relation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Belarus considers its relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran ‘strategic and developing’, Lukashenko underlined.

While expressing major concern about the escalation of tensions in the West Asian region and its security and economic consequences for the region and the world, the President of Belarus expressed hope that differences would be resolved through dialogue and negotiation.

During the phone call, the two presidents, in addition to reviewing the situation of bilateral ties, emphasized the need to expand cooperation within the framework of the common interests and strengthening the political and economic consultations.

MNA/IRN86141940