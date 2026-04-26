People convene at US failed op. venue against Iran in Isfahan

ISFAHAN, Apr. 26 (MNA) – On the occasion of Ordibehesht 5 (April 26), which marks the anniversary of the Divine Miracle on Tabas Desert, martyr-fostering people in Isfahan province gathered at the site to commemorate the failed US-Israeli operation.

Some of the US aircrafts, warfare equipment and machinery destroyed by the Iranian Armed Forces were put on display at the scene of the operation in Isfahan province.

Operation “Eagle Claw” was a failed US attempt to rescue 53 embassy staff, in which, US forces suffered a humiliating defeat at Tabas Desert in Iran on April 24, 1980.