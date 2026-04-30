Insecurity in Hormuz Strait ‘result of US-Israeli aggression’

He made the remarks in a telephone conversation with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Thursday.

During the phone call, the two sides exchanged their views on bilateral ties and the latest developments in the region and the world.

President Pezeshkian says that the insecurity in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz is the direct result of US-Israeli aggressions waged on Iran.

Pezeshkian condemned the crimes of the US and the Zionist regime in the recent war on Iran, emphasizing Iran's readiness to continue diplomacy to establish lasting peace and stability.

He considered the provocative statements made by American officials concurrent with blockade of Iranian ports “unacceptable and contrary to international laws and regulations”, stressing that these measures will further complicate the situation in the region to a great extent.

Elsewhere in his remarks, President Pezeshkian referred to the firm determination of the Iranian government, people, and powerful Armed Forces to defend the indisputable and legitimate rights of Islamic Iran, emphasizing readiness of the country to continue pursuing the diplomatic process in order to achieve a just solution that ensures respect for Iran's rights and also spread of peace and tranquility in the region.

The prime minister of Japan, for her part, emphasized that her country places special importance on maintaining friendly and stable relations with Iran.

Takaichi thanked Iran for allowing a Japanese vessel to transit through the Strait of Hormuz, and asked for the safe passage of other Japanese ships through the Strait.

She also expressed hope that negotiations between Iran and the US would resume soon and ultimately lead to a lasting agreement.

Pezeshkian and Takaichi emphasized continuing consultation for deepening bilateral relations and promoting the level of cooperation in all fields.

MNA/6816108