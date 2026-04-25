IRGC destroys cells preparing attacks in western Iran

The intelligence arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a series of operations targeting anti-Iran groups backed by the United States and the Israeli regime. The cells were seeking to prepare ground for an enemy attack from the western border, the IRGC statement said.

In Kordestan province, IRGC intelligence reported destroying several Kurdish separatist groups, arresting 11 individuals, and killing one. Troops seized eight rocket-propelled grenade launchers and more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition. A separate operation on the base of a terrorist group operating from the Iraqi Kurdistan region led to the discovery of 90 bomb detonators, 18 grenades, five mortar shells, 1,253 bullets of various calibres, six rifle grenades, and radio communication gear.

Further operations in the province led to the arrest of 73 members of counter-revolutionary cells active inside Iran, and the dismantling of a weapons smuggling team. From that team, forces recovered 10 Kalashnikov rifles, 2,250 combat rounds, two hunting rifles, seven RPGs, 90 detonators, and several satellite internet devices.

In Kermanshah province, IRGC intelligence said it arrested 144 people in multiple teams involved in illegal arms trading, seizing 17 weapons and 1,200 cartridges. Four Mossad-linked spies were detained along with significant quantities of shot, gunpowder, detonators, and equipment used to manufacture shotgun ammunition. The IRGC said those individuals had been provoked by Mossad for their actions.

Seven separatist operatives active in manufacturing homemade bombs and acquiring illegal weapons for attacks on government and military installations were also arrested, the statement added.

MNA/6810434