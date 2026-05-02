Iran hangs 2 men convicted of spying for Israel’s Mossad

The death sentences of "Yaghoub Karimpour" and "Nasser Bekrzadeh" were carried out on Saturday morning after their convictions were upheld by the Supreme Court of Iran and finalized through the legal process.

According to case documents, Karimpour was actively in contact with a Mossad officer during the 12-day US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran in July 2025, and used to provide classified information about a number of sensitive Iranian locations and specific individuals to the Zionist regime’s spy agency in exchange for cryptocurrencies.

He received training in how to make sound bombs from the Mossad officer, made several, and set them off in designated areas. The convict then sent images and videos of the explosions to his handler.

Based on his confessions, the video footage was later broadcast on the Israeli-funded so-called Iran International news channel to portray Iran as unstable.

Karimpour took pictures of garrisons and military installations, and tasked a number of people with carrying out acts of sabotage, like setting fire to ATMs, in the cities of Karaj and Mashhad in exchange for payments.

He was convicted by the Islamic Revolution Court of Muharebeh (waging war against God) and corruption on earth through cooperation with and espionage for the Tel Aviv regime.

Bekrzadeh, based on existing documents and evidence, visited a number of sensitive Iranian infrastructure sites across the country, according to Press TV.

He provided the Israeli intelligence service with images and photographs of specific locations, like the Natanz uranium enrichment facility in central Iran, as well as information related to certain authorities, religious scholars, and local officials.

After the launch of the US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran on June 13 last year, the Iranian security forces have captured dozens of people who were at the enemy’s service.

Iran’s Judiciary Chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni-Ejei has called on the courts to work on the cases of espionage immediately and avoid lengthy bureaucratic processes.

MNA