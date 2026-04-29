IRGC Navy Force to confront US renewed aggression: Official

IRGC Deputy Commander for the Political Affairs Mohammad Akbarzadeh made the remarks on Tuesday in the southern Iranian city of Minab, where over 170 schoolchildren and staff were martyred on the first day of the latest bout of the US’s and the Israeli regime’s unprovoked war of aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran on February 28.

"In the event of any [fresh] military action by the United States against Iran, the IRGC Navy will deploy its new capabilities," he emphasized.

Dealing with such act of aggression, he added, the Navy would "employ its new cards, including in the field of smart targeting, and will set the massive vessels of the criminal regime ablaze with its fury and take them out of operation."

The Islamic Republic would also "utilize its other instruments of power across other resistance fronts,” the official stated..

Iran's Armed Forces faced the aggression with at least 100 waves of decisive and retaliatory counterstrikes against sensitive and strategic American and Israeli targets across a vast expanse of the West Asia region.

The reprisal, which was partly conducted in cooperation with regional resistance groups, prompted the US to announce a two-weak lull in its attacks on April 7 before extending the ceasefire upon its expiry.

American officials, themselves, have admitted that the Islamic Republic of Iran continues to maintain substantial military capabilities, despite the aggression.

MNA