Iran to pursue US-Israel attack on scientific centers: VP

Iranian Vice President for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-Based Economy Affairs Hossein Afshin said on Wednesday that detailed documentation of the legal and international aspects of the attack on the country's scientific centers has been placed on the government's agenda.

He added that the Presidential Office has started the process of official follow-up to the strikes in international forums, Press TV reported.

He slammed attacks on Iran’s scientific and academic infrastructure as an aggression against property, equipment, the foundations of knowledge production, the training of specialized human resources, and the future of the country's development.

“Therefore, all technical documentation, expert reports, and field evidence are being collected and compiled to be presented to relevant international bodies through the existing legal channels,” Afshin said.

He noted that Iran’s scientific bodies expect international circles to show a “clear and explicit reaction in condemnation of attacks on universities and research centers.”

The vice president emphasized that the world must be aware of such “crimes” and noted that recording these events in international legal forums is an “undeniable necessity.”

“Silence or lackluster responses to attacks on non-military centers, especially universities, are in clear contradiction to accepted principles of international law and claims to support science and education,” Afshin pointed out.

The United States and Israel launched their unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on February 28. They assassinated then-Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and struck nuclear facilities, schools, hospitals, and civilian infrastructure.

On April 6, Sharif University of Technology was attacked, causing severe damage to the Faculty of Civil Engineering, the Department of Philosophy of Science, the Nano and Environmental Research Institutes, the Convergent Research Institute building, and the Faculty of Electrical Engineering, among other facilities.

The attack on Sharif University follows another war crime perpetrated on April 3, when parts of Shahid Beheshti University in Tehran—including the Laser and Plasma Research Institute—were also severely damaged.

University of Science and Technology, the Faculty of Pharmacy at Shiraz University, Isfahan University of Technology, parts of the Science and Technology Campus, and the Veterinary Specialized Hospital Campus at Urmia University have also been hit throughout the unlawful aggression.

MNA