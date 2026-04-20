Iran, Pakistan FMs discuss regional developments, ceasefire

During the phone call, Iran’s top diplomat hailed the unflinching efforts of Pakistan as mediator in negotiations between Iran and US concerning the ceasefire and termination of war.

Araghchi told the Pakistani foreign minister that violations of the ceasefire agreement, threats to Iranian ports, coasts, and vessels, threatening rhetoric, unreasonable demands, and continuous contradictory remarks are clear signs of the US malice and lack of seriousness in diplomacy.

He went on to say that Islamic Republic of Iran will use all its capacities to safeguard its interests and national security with all might.

The Pakistani foreign minister, for his part, elaborated on his country’s efforts to put an end to the war and establish peace in the region and expressed Islamabad’s readiness to hold more consultations in this regard.

Earlier on Sunday, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a 45-minute phone conversation with Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, saying Islamabad will remain fully committed to its efforts to promote peace and security in the region with the support of its friends and partners.

The Pakistani prime minister briefed the Iranian president on his recent meetings with authorities of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey and said such interactions have been very useful in building consensus in support of a sustainable process of dialogue and diplomacy with the purpose of establishing durable peace in the war-torn region.

MNA