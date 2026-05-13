Chinese, Pakistani FMs discuss Iran war ceasefire push

During the phone call, China's Foreign Minister called on Islamabad to play an active role in finding a solution to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz — pledging China's continued backing for the mediation process.

The Chinese Foreign Minister also thanked Islamabad for the groundwork it has laid in bringing Iran and the United States to the negotiating table, describing Pakistan's facilitation role as a valuable contribution to regional stability.

Beijing confirmed it will continue to support Pakistan's mediation efforts and intends to participate actively in them — a signal that China is moving from the role of a distant well-wisher to a more directly engaged party in the diplomatic process surrounding the Iran-US confrontation.

MNA