The protesters stood in stony silence just feet from Hegseth’s chair as he delivered his opening statement before lawmakers weighing a colossal $1.5 trillion defense budget and escalating military actions against Iran, Press TV reported.

The turbulence lasted only moments before Capitol Police officers moved in to forcibly clear the room.

However, the disruption did not end there as a female protester leaped to her feet, cutting through the chamber's hush with a fiery accusation amid efforts by security to restore an uneasy quiet.

“If you approve this budget, you will be complicit in the war crimes of this administration,” the protester thundered, before officers seized her and marched her out of the hearing.

Undeterred by the protest, Hegseth defended the massive spending package as a critical lever to rebuild the US military's depleted readiness and preserve deterrence against Iran, citing skyrocketing tensions across the Middle East.

The chaotic hearing comes as the US government continues to struggle with the impacts of its ongoing confrontation with Iran.

The conflict began in late February after the US launched a joint aggression with the Israeli regime against Iran.

However, more than a month after a ceasefire was announced to halt the aggression, the Pentagon has yet to come up with a way out of the war as Iran stands firm on its positions and refuses to bow to Washington’s demands.

The war of aggression on Iran has sparked massive criticism in the US as people continue to suffer from increasing energy prices caused by Iran’s strong control over shipping lanes in the Persian Gulf.

MNA