US-Israeli war on Iran attempt to distract from Epstein case

Speaking at Detroit’s Huntington Place at a women’s luncheon during the Michigan Democratic Party endorsement convention on Saturday, Harris said, "Trump entered a war, and he got pulled into it by Bibi Netanyahu, let us be clear about that, that the American people did not want. Among the many consequences of it is jacking up the price of gas."

Referencing Jeffrey Epstein, she stated that by launching the aggression against Iran, Trump wanted to change the focus of US public opinion from his involvement with Epstein to a war that affected every aspect of American daily life.

She condemned Trump for jeopardizing American relationships with allies and called him an “insecure man.”

She further censured the US president for endangering American service members and fueling what she described as an “internal war” that is hurting the public, as rising gasoline prices continue to strain households.

"We are dealing with the most corrupt, callous and incompetent presidential administration in the history of the United States,” Harris added, Press TV reported.

“The man does not understand what real strength looks like, and he overcompensates full time, trying to pretend that basically, he is some kind of mob boss … Speaking truth, being trustworthy, being consistent. He has failed on all accounts,” she warned.

The criminal US-Israeli aggression against Iran began on February 28 with airstrikes that assassinated senior Iranian officials and commanders, including the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Iranian armed forces responded by launching almost daily missile and drone operations targeting locations in the Israeli-occupied territories as well as US military bases and assets across the region.

Furthermore, Iran retaliated against the strikes by closing the Strait of Hormuz, which resulted in a significant increase in the prices of oil and its by-products.

On April 8, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) announced that there was an agreement to a Pakistan-brokered temporary ceasefire after the US accepted Iran’s 10-point proposal.

A high-ranking delegation from Iran led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf participated in the negotiations with the US delegation led by Vice President JD Vance.

Despite 21 hours of intensive discussions, the negotiations ended without an agreement, with Iran citing “excessive demands” from the US side.

MNA