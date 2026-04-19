Iranian negotiators defending national interests: VP

Aref made the remarks in a meeting with senior national executives and relevant ministers at the Market Regulation Headquarters on Sunday, where the supply of basic goods, and close supervision of the market during the wartime were emphasized.

Praising the Iranian negotiating team, he slammed the Americans for their contradictory behavior in the talks, adding that their positions were childish and varied as they beg for a ceasefire and negotiations once under pressure, but adopted a stubborn approach afterword.

Referring to the Strait of Hormuz, he said the Islamic Republic would maintain its wartime achievements, especially in the strategic waterway that links the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman. In such circumstances, he continued there would be no need for the country to wait for the lifting of sanctions by the enemies as those illegal curbs would be practically ineffective.

The vice-president also appreciated the efforts of the government, members of the market regulation headquarters, experts, and guilds in providing basic goods, calling their coordination and cohesion a successful model of management in wartime.

Stating that the current administration has faced three-stage challenges, namely the 12-day war, the planned January coup by the enemy, and the 40-day war, Aref appreciated President Masoud Pezeshkian's strategic approaches aimed at strengthening national consensus, unity, and cohesion.

He also commended the role of ordinary Iranians, saying their presence in the streets has been the main factor in overcoming crises, and boosting the morale of the armed forces and diplomatic apparatus.

In the meeting, the proposal from the Ministry of Agricultural Jihad to complete the strategic reserves by providing the necessary foreign exchange was approved, along with a support package for industries damaged in the imposed war.

MNA/IRN