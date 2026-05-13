US conduct biggest obstacle to reaching deal: Araghchi

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has identified the United States' maximalist approach, threatening and provocative rhetoric, and lack of good faith and sincerity as the primary obstacles standing between the current state of conflict and any prospect of a definitive end to the war and a potential agreement.

Araghchi made the remarks during a meeting with Andreas Motzfeldt Kravik, Deputy Foreign Minister of Norway, who travelled to Tehran for the talks.

During the meeting, Araghchi confirmed that Iran, as a coastal state of the Strait of Hormuz, is currently in consultations to develop regulations governing arrangements for the strait based on international law. The statement formalises what senior Iranian officials have clearly signalled in recent weeks — that Tehran intends to establish a new legal order for the waterway.

Regarding the stalled peace talks, Araghchi described Washington's conduct as characterised by excessive demands, threatening and provocative language, and an absence of the good faith and sincerity that any genuine negotiation requires. He said these factors, taken together, constitute the most significant barrier to bringing the conflict to a definitive close and reaching any workable agreement.

Deputy Foreign Minister Andreas Kravik, for his part, underscored the necessity of establishing durable peace and stability in the region and announced Norway's readiness to contribute in three areas: strengthening diplomacy, providing consultations on maritime safety, and supporting environmental protection efforts.

MNA