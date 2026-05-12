US Navy blocks non-Iranian oil tanker passing Hormuz Strait

A Greek oil tanker carrying Iraqi crude has been forced to return by the US Navy after successfully transiting the Strait of Hormuz with Iran's clearance, marking the first publicly documented case of a non-Iranian commercial vessel being turned back at the US blockade line.

Satellite vessel monitoring data shows the Greek-flagged tanker Agios Fanourios transited the Strait of Hormuz on the previous day, having received permission from Iran to do so. After passing the Strait, the vessel entered the waters of the Sea of Oman and transmitted its position signal, setting course for its destination of Vietnam. The ship was carrying a cargo of Iraqi oil.

The vessel was subsequently compelled to turn back by US naval forces.

MNA