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May 12, 2026, 3:33 PM

US Navy blocks non-Iranian oil tanker passing Hormuz Strait

US Navy blocks non-Iranian oil tanker passing Hormuz Strait

TEHRAN, May 12 (MNA) – The US Navy has forced back a Greek oil tanker carrying Iraqi crude that had been cleared by Iran to transit the Hormuz Strait, marking the first reported case of a non-Iranian vessel being turned back at the US blockade line.

A Greek oil tanker carrying Iraqi crude has been forced to return by the US Navy after successfully transiting the Strait of Hormuz with Iran's clearance, marking the first publicly documented case of a non-Iranian commercial vessel being turned back at the US blockade line.

Satellite vessel monitoring data shows the Greek-flagged tanker Agios Fanourios transited the Strait of Hormuz on the previous day, having received permission from Iran to do so. After passing the Strait, the vessel entered the waters of the Sea of Oman and transmitted its position signal, setting course for its destination of Vietnam. The ship was carrying a cargo of Iraqi oil.

The vessel was subsequently compelled to turn back by US naval forces.

US Navy blocks non-Iranian oil tanker passing Hormuz Strait

MNA

News ID 244456

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