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May 13, 2026, 8:43 AM

13 Lebanese killed in fresh Israeli strikes

13 Lebanese killed in fresh Israeli strikes

TEHRAN, May 13 (MNA) – Lebanon's Health Ministry says 13 citizens were killed in Israeli strikes in the south of the Arab country.

Lebanon's Ministry of Health has reported that at least 13 Lebanese citizens were killed in Israeli strikes targeting Nabatieh, Kfar Dounine, and Jebchit, as Israeli air and artillery attacks continued to pound multiple areas across southern Lebanon.

The strikes mark the latest in a sustained pattern of ceasefire violations that, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry, have claimed a total of 2,882 lives since March.

Hezbollah has also continued to respond to persistent ceasefire breaches, targeting Israeli military positions and troop gatherings across various areas with drone and missile strikes. Lebanese and regional sources report that several Israeli soldiers have been killed or wounded in these retaliatory operations.

MNA

News ID 244474

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