Accept Iran’s rights or face repeated military defeats

Defense Ministry Spokesman Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik made the remarks on Tuesday in Tehran, according to Press TV.

“Without securing these reasonable and definitive rights, the enemy will not be able to extricate itself from the quagmire in which it is trapped,” Talaei-Nik said.

He said Iran, backed by the field presence of its people, has demonstrated high capacity in both combat and diplomacy.

“If the enemy does not yield to Iran’s rightful demands in diplomacy, it should expect a repeat of its past defeats on the military field.”

Talaei-Nik said the repeatability of enemy defeats is predictable given the realities in the region, and that the Iranian nation, considering past trends, will be the ultimate victor of this imposed war.

He also said any new threat, aggression or violation by the enemy will be met with a decisive, final and regretful response.

“The repeated fleeing of US ships and naval vessels from the conflict zone shows the determination and capability of our country’s armed forces, both the IRGC and the Army, and they are fully prepared to give a regretful response to any aggression.

The United States and Israel launched their illegal, unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on February 28, assassinating Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and striking nuclear facilities, schools, hospitals and civilian infrastructure.

Iran’s armed forces responded with at least 100 waves of decisive retaliatory strikes under Operation True Promise 4, launching hundreds of ballistic and hypersonic missiles, as well as drones, against American military bases across West Asia and Israeli positions throughout the occupied territories.

A fragile Pakistan‑brokered ceasefire has been in place since early April, but a US naval blockade of Iranian ports remains in effect.

Tehran says it will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz until the blockade is lifted and the war permanently ends.

Iranian officials have warned that any new aggression will be met with a far more devastating response than before.

MNA