Sudanese call on EU to sanction UAE for fueling civil war

According to Al-Quds Al-Arabi newspaper, the Sudanese have called for European sanctions against senior Emirati officials and companies accused of fueling the civil war in their country.

According to the French investigative website Mediapart, a French law firm representing a group of Sudanese victims - most of whom are survivors of the siege last October in the city of El Fasher, the capital of Darfur state - has called on the European diplomatic service to impose sanctions against senior Emirati officials and companies suspected of supporting the war in Sudan.

Sudanese RSF, which are fighting the country's army, captured the city of El Fasher at the end of last October after a siege that lasted several months. The city was the last base of the Sudanese army in the Darfur state in the west of the country.

The sanctions are being sought against eight individuals and four companies, including Emirati and Sudanese businessmen, as well as senior Emirati officials including Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed and Vice President Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is internationally known for owning English football club Manchester City. Despite the UAE’s denials and its insistence on providing humanitarian and medical aid to Sudan, Abu Dhabi has been accused of supporting the RSF.

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