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May 13, 2026, 12:04 AM

Pope awards Vatican's highest diplomatic honor to Iran envoy

Pope awards Vatican's highest diplomatic honor to Iran envoy

TEHRAN, May 12 (MNA) – Pope Leo XIV has awarded the Vatican's highest diplomatic honour, the Papal Order of Pius IX, to Mohammad Hossein Mokhtari, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Holy See.

The Order of Pius IX, ranked among the Vatican's most distinguished knighthoods, is typically conferred upon ambassadors and prominent figures who have played a significant role in strengthening diplomatic ties and serving the cause of peace and dialogue, Press TV reported.
The honour was bestowed upon the Iranian envoy after Pope Leo XIV condemned the US-Israeli aggression against Iran.

The award and the Pope's denunciation of the aggression are closely linked to the ongoing efforts of the Iranian embassy at the Vatican to promote messages of peace, justice, and opposition to warmongering.

MNA

News ID 244466

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