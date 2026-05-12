Pope awards Vatican's highest diplomatic honor to Iran envoy

The Order of Pius IX, ranked among the Vatican's most distinguished knighthoods, is typically conferred upon ambassadors and prominent figures who have played a significant role in strengthening diplomatic ties and serving the cause of peace and dialogue, Press TV reported.

The honour was bestowed upon the Iranian envoy after Pope Leo XIV condemned the US-Israeli aggression against Iran.

The award and the Pope's denunciation of the aggression are closely linked to the ongoing efforts of the Iranian embassy at the Vatican to promote messages of peace, justice, and opposition to warmongering.

MNA