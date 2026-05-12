IRGC deals blow to Mossad-linked arms trafficking network

The IRGC Intelligence Unit in the Tehran Province announced in a statement on Tuesday that, "Following targeted intelligence and operational measures and monitoring of the routes of transfer and movement of unauthorized arms and ammunition shipments, 20 elements in the form of 5 organized insecurity networks affiliated with terrorist groups and arms and ammunition traffickers were identified and destroyed."

"More than 50 firearms, 70 kilograms of explosives, 2000 cartridges and related ammunition were discovered and confiscated from these individuals," the statement added.

The IRGC Intelligence Organization further anounced that the guards will not allow the security and peace of the people to be endangered by anyone as it is a red line.

MNA/6827974