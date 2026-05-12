Iran, Oman hold talks on Strait of Hormuz shipping safety

The talks, which were held in Muscat on Tuesday, are part of ongoing bilateral consultations between the two countries at various levels on regional developments and mutual relations.

The Iranian delegation was led by Abbas Bagherpour, the director general of International Law Affairs at the Foreign Ministry, and included representatives from relevant government bodies.

During the session, both sides emphasized their sovereign rights and jurisdictions over the strait as part of their territorial waters.

The Iranian delegation also held separate talks with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi.

In addition, Arsenio Dominguez, Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), who was in Oman at the same time, met with the Iranian delegation to discuss related technical issues.

MNA/IRN