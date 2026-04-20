US naval blockade violates ceasefire, UN charter

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Prime Minister of Pakistan held a telephone conversation to exchange views on the latest regional developments, the Islamabad negotiations, and issues related to the ceasefire.

In the call, Masoud Pezeshkian expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s diligent efforts to establish peace, thanking Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Pakistani Army chief for their efforts in this regard.

The President, referring to the continued bad faith and bullying, unreasonable behavior of the United States during negotiations and the ceasefire period, stated that the continuation of America’s provocative and illegal actions in the so-called naval blockade of Iran constitutes a clear violation of the ceasefire understanding and contradicts the UN Charter. He stressed that such actions, along with threatening rhetoric by US officials against Iran, only intensify distrust regarding America’s seriousness and further reveal the fact that the US seeks to repeat previous patterns of betraying diplomacy.

Pezeshkian emphasized Iran’s determination to comprehensively defend its existence against any new adventurism by the US and the Zionist regime, and warned about the consequences and repercussions of such a situation for regional and global security.

The Iranian president also stated that his country is determined to maintain and enhance relations with all neighbors, including the southern Persian Gulf countries, based on good neighborliness and mutual respect. He expressed hope that these countries, considering recent experiences, will strive to strengthen regional peace and security based on collective cooperation and away from the destructive interference of extra-regional actors, especially the United States.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, referring to his country’s efforts to end the conflict and establish peace in the region, briefed the Iranian President on his recent consultations with regional countries in this regard.

MNA