S. Arabia conducted 'covert' strikes on Iran in Mar.: Report

Reuters carried the report on Tuesday, citing "one Western official" as describing the attacks as "tit-for-tat strikes." The official said the aggression came "in retaliation for when Saudi [Arabia] was hit," without precisely disclosing the reason behind the attacks that were being referred to.

The kingdom has repeatedly accused the Islamic Republic of ill-intention or contribution to aggression against its soil, allegations that Tehran has categorically dismissed on all occasions.

The agency said it was unable to independently confirm the targets of the attacks.

It, meanwhile, cited a senior Saudi foreign ministry official as repeating Riyadh's official line of "advocating de-escalation, self-restraint, and the reduction of tensions in pursuit of the stability, security, and prosperity of the region and its people."

Western officials cited in the report said the kingdom subsequently "threatened" Tehran with "more retaliation."

The kingdom allowed ample use of its territory by the United States towards targeting Iran during the latest bout of unprovoked American-Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic.

Iran's Armed Forces responded by staging at least 100 waves of decisive and successful retaliation against American targets throughout the region, including those lying in the kingdom and many of its fellow Arab states along the Persian Gulf's coastline.

Tehran would, meanwhile, strongly advise those states against contributing to the aggression, and note how hosting enemy outposts had resulted in their insecurity rather than serving their interests.

On Monday, The Wall Street Journal also reported that the United Arab Emirates conducted a series of "covert" attacks against Iran during the American-Israeli aggression.

MNA