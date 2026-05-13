Tehran rejects Kuwait's hostile intent claims

Iran's Foreign Ministry has issued a formal statement strongly condemning what it described as Kuwait's inappropriate political and propaganda exploitation of an incident involving four Iranian naval personnel, while rejecting as entirely baseless Kuwaiti claims that Iran had been planning hostile actions against the Gulf state.

The Foreign Ministry stated that the four Iranian personnel were carrying out a routine maritime patrol mission when a malfunction in their navigation system caused them to inadvertently enter Kuwaiti territorial waters. The ministry condemned Kuwait's decision to frame the incident as evidence of hostile Iranian intent, calling the claims unfounded.

The statement dismissed allegations raised in official communications from both Kuwait's Foreign Ministry and Interior Ministry, which had suggested Iran was planning hostile acts against Kuwait. Tehran described these claims as baseless and called on Kuwaiti authorities to refrain from hasty statements and unfounded allegations.

Iran reiterated its principled policy of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries in the region, including Kuwait, and said it expects Kuwait to pursue any outstanding matters through official diplomatic channels rather than through public statements.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that Iran's Embassy in Kuwait must be granted immediate consular access to the detained Iranian nationals in accordance with international law standards, and the four personnel must be released without delay.

MNA