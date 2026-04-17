Truce in Lebanon result of Hezbollah resistance, Iran support

In a post on his X account late on Thursday, he wrote, “The ceasefire in the result of the steadfastness and perseverance of Lebanon’s Hezbollah Resistance Movement and unwavering support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for Lebanon.”

Addressing the noble people of Lebanon, General Ghaani emphasized the victory of Hezbollah Resistance Movement in a decisive battle, reiterating that the ceasefire in Lebanon is the result of the steadfastness and perseverance of the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement and the unsparing support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for Lebanon.

MNA