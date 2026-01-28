  1. Politics
Top Turkish diplomat warns against US attack on Iran

TEHRAN, Jan. 28 (MNA) – Turkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has warned that a United States attack on Iran would be “wrong”, calling on Washington and Tehran to resolve their issues diplomatically and gradually.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Fidan called for regional cooperation as the US amasses military assets in the Middle East amid a spike in tensions with Iran.

“It’s wrong to start the war again,” Fidan said.

Fidan suggested that a diplomatic resolution is still possible.

“Iran is ready to negotiate a nuclear file again,” the top Turkish diplomat said.

“My advice always to the American friends, close the files one by one with Iran. Start with nuclear, close it, then the others,” Fidan said.

“If you put them as a package, all of them, it will be very difficult for our Iranian friends to digest and to really process it and to go through this. And sometimes, it might seem humiliating for them."

The top Turkish diplomat added that despite different ideologies, leanings and sects, countries in the region have to cooperate and work together within the nation-state system.

