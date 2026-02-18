MSG's participation in Cancer program earns public trust

Mobarakeh Steel’s Participation in the Cancer Screening Program Earns Public Trust; A Milestone in Social Responsibility

The unveiling of the “Breast and Colorectal Cancer Screening Program in Isfahan Province,” supported financially and strategically by Mobarakeh Steel Group, marks a turning point in the synergy between industry and the national healthcare system. This initiative goes beyond financial sponsorship and represents a targeted industrial investment in addressing one of the most costly and critical public‑health challenges. By focusing on early detection, strengthening diagnostic infrastructure, and reducing the economic burden of cancer treatment, the program demonstrates how social responsibility can evolve from symbolic gestures into strategic investment in human life and the province’s human capital.

Strengthening operational infrastructure and accelerating public‑health goals

Isfahan Province, accounting for 8 percent of all cancer cases in the country, requires serious and structural intervention in prevention and early detection. Over recent years, Isfahan University of Medical Sciences has taken significant steps by implementing colorectal and breast cancer screening programs across more than 1,197 urban and rural health centers. However, financial constraints, shortages of specialized equipment such as colonoscopy and mammography devices, and long waiting lists for diagnostic services have challenged the effectiveness of these programs. In such circumstances, the involvement of Mobarakeh Steel Group as a major economic actor not only injects financial resources but also strengthens operational infrastructure and accelerates the achievement of public‑health objectives.

A strategic and data‑driven choice

Mobarakeh Steel’s decision to support a cancer‑screening program is a strategic and data‑driven choice based on the real social needs of Isfahan Province. Unlike symbolic or promotional projects, this initiative directly impacts human life, reduces mortality, and saves billions in healthcare costs.

According to data from the University of Medical Sciences, preventing just 4,280 cases of colorectal cancer can save more than 8,560 billion tomans for the healthcare system. This figure demonstrates the economic, social, and human justification for industrial support of this program.

Building public trust and strengthening social capital

In recent years, Mobarakeh Steel Group has expanded its social‑responsibility approach beyond traditional activities such as school construction or charitable donations, entering strategic areas such as infrastructure, health, education, and the environment. Participation in the cancer‑screening program is a clear example of this transformation—where industry acts as a social institution contributing to sustainable development. By covering one‑third of the program’s total funding alongside the University of Medical Sciences, the Governor’s Office, the Chamber of Commerce, and philanthropists, Mobarakeh Steel has helped establish a multi‑stakeholder model that can be replicated in other provinces.

The importance of this partnership goes beyond financial support. By joining this initiative, Mobarakeh Steel strengthens public trust, enhances social capital, and reinforces its position as a committed national brand. At a time when many industries face environmental or social challenges, active participation in public‑health initiatives can fundamentally improve the company’s public image and position it as part of the solution.

A responsible action and a strategic investment in public health

This initiative can also serve as a new model for health‑policy development—one in which the government, instead of fully funding major projects, attracts social and industrial investment to implement essential programs more quickly and effectively. Such a model is particularly transformative in areas like cancer, where treatment costs are extremely high and human consequences are profound.

Mobarakeh Steel’s participation in the cancer‑screening program is not only a responsible action but also a strategic investment in the health of Isfahan’s population, reducing the financial burden on the healthcare system and enhancing social resilience. This project demonstrates how industry can serve life itself, and how social responsibility can move from slogans to meaningful action.

Institutional maturity in social‑responsibility management

The financial and operational structure of this project reflects institutional maturity in managing social responsibility and cross‑sector collaboration. Cancer‑screening programs in Isfahan—particularly in colorectal and breast cancer—have already generated significant savings in healthcare costs. According to estimates from the University of Medical Sciences, preventing just 4,280 cases of colorectal cancer through early detection and polyp removal has saved around 8,560 billion tomans for the national healthcare system.

High effectiveness of investment in public health

This figure covers only direct treatment costs. If indirect costs—such as lost years of life, psychological burden on families, and additional surgical expenses—are included, the economic value of preventive interventions becomes even greater. Treatment costs for cancer in Iran range from 1.3 to 3.3 billion tomans in public hospitals, highlighting the high effectiveness of investing in public health and the need to expand such programs nationwide.

Two‑year implementation plan

According to the memorandum signed between Mobarakeh Steel Group and Isfahan University of Medical Sciences, the program is planned for a two‑year implementation period. Funding is structured so that one‑third is provided by Mobarakeh Steel, one‑third by the University of Medical Sciences, and the remaining one‑third by provincial public and private institutions, including the Governor’s Office and the Chamber of Commerce. This collaborative model not only distributes financial responsibility but also enhances institutional synergy and operational effectiveness.

Phased implementation with priority for underserved and high‑risk areas

Initial estimates show that the total investment required for specialized equipment, colonoscopy services, FIT tests, mammography, ultrasound, and workforce training amounts to several tens of billions of tomans. Plans include purchasing three new colonoscopy devices and a CAD‑e system, as well as allocating funds for private‑sector colonoscopy services and covering unaffordable patient fees. In breast‑cancer screening, imaging equipment, radiologist recruitment, and guided biopsy services are part of the program.

Implementation will be phased, prioritizing underserved and high‑risk areas. In the first phase, comprehensive health centers lacking colonoscopy and mammography services will be equipped. Simultaneously, training programs for health workers, general practitioners, and specialists will significantly expand screening capacity. Patient‑tracking systems will also be upgraded to minimize delays between initial testing and final diagnosis.

Defining social responsibility as part of development‑driven industrial missions

A key aspect of this project is Mobarakeh Steel’s strategic approach to investing in public health. Unlike temporary or symbolic donations, the company is actively involved in program design, funding, and oversight, ensuring the project’s success. This participation not only reduces cancer‑related mortality in the province but also provides a model for other industries to define social responsibility as part of their development‑oriented mission.

Early detection and reduced treatment costs

Mobarakeh Steel’s investment in this program is an investment in the future of Isfahan’s population—a future shaped by early detection, effective treatment, and reduced healthcare costs. This project demonstrates how industry can serve public health and how social responsibility can evolve from slogans into meaningful, life‑saving action.