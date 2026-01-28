Iran to not initiate attack but ready to defend itself

In an interview with Kurdish television network Rudaw, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said mediation between Iran and the United States faces serious obstacles, primarily due to the lack of direct dialogue between the two sides.

“I traveled to Tehran and listened to the views of Iranian officials, and at the same time held talks with the American side,” Hussein said.

He stressed that the main problem at present is the absence of direct communication, noting that while messages may be exchanged, no formal meetings are taking place. “Without meetings, problems deepen,” he said, adding that Iraq could play a role if a decision is made to hold talks. However, he emphasized that so far, the United States has not decided to enter negotiations.

Hussein noted that a potential meeting would not necessarily have to be held in Baghdad and could take place anywhere. While stating that he could not speak on behalf of Iran, he said he believes it is not unlikely that Tehran may be willing to negotiate, provided the talks are conducted without preconditions.

Addressing US demands, the Iraqi foreign minister said Washington has raised different conditions at various stages, initially focusing on nuclear weapons, then uranium enrichment and its levels.

Hussein added that, in his view, these issues are no longer the main concern, pointing out that major damage has been inflicted on Iran’s projects and that much of the material is located underground. He said Iran still possesses uranium and has declared its readiness to resolve the issue and engage in dialogue, but no response has yet been received from the United States.

Responding to a question on whether Iraq has conveyed messages between the two sides, Hussein said he would not describe his role as a message exchanger, but rather listening to the views of both parties and raising these issues with them.

He emphasized that Iraq is not currently acting as a mediator, explaining that mediation is only possible when both sides accept the principle of negotiations. “At present, there are neither negotiations nor a negotiation process,” he said.

Hussein described the crisis between Iran and the United States as very big, adding that both sides are fully aware of the seriousness of the situation.

In response to a question about the possibility of another attack on Iran, the Iraqi foreign minister said he could not determine such a scenario with certainty, but noted that Iranian officials themselves say the possibility of an attack exists. He added that while Iran has stressed it would not initiate any attack, it has made clear it is prepared to defend itself if attacked.

Asked whether his recent visit to Iran signaled Tehran’s readiness for another war, Hussein said it reflected readiness for self-defense.

MNA/IRN86062258