IFRC blasts attacks on Iran Red Crescent staff during riots

IFRC President Kate Forbes and Secretary General Jagan Chapagain sent a joint letter to Tehran on Wednesday, expressing sorrow over the tragic loss of Amir Ali Latifi, an IRCS member, and condoling with the victim’s families and colleagues.

In the letter, which was sent following the demand of the IRCS head to the IFRC to condemn the US-Israeli terrorist plot in Iran, Forbes and Chapagain stated that, in addition, they also express deep concern for the five other members of the Iranian Red Crescent Society who were injured during the relief and rescue operation.

Expressing solidarity with the IRCS, they emphasized that the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies stands by the extended family of the Red Crescent Society of Iran at this sad time.

"We condemn all attacks on humanitarian workers and facilities, and will continue to emphasize the need to respect and protect humanitarian workers," the letter read, adding that Latifi’s service and dedication to the IRCS will always be remembered.

Earlier, Chapagain, in a separate statement, had expressed his "deepest condolences" to the victim's family and all his colleagues on behalf of the IFRC.

On January 10, foreign-backed terrorists targeted public and private property, including ambulances, fire brigades and relief vehicles. One such attack in Gilan province resulted in the martyrdom of one IRCS worker and injury of five others.

MNA/IRN