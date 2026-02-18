Russia, Iran fulfilling all military contracts

"All military contracts previously concluded between Iran and Russia are being fulfilled and implemented. In every matter, Iran relies on its domestic resources, its people, and its own armed forces," the ambassador told the ISNA news agency.

On January 17, 2025, following talks in the Kremlin, Russian and Iranian Presidents Vladimir Putin and Masoud Pezeshkian signed the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty for a period of 20 years, with automatic renewal for subsequent five-year periods. The agreement covers all areas of bilateral cooperation and opens new horizons in various areas of collaboration, including defense, counterterrorism, energy, finance, transport, industry, agriculture, culture, science, and technology.

MNA