Gas explosion kills 38 miners in central Nigeria: report

“It is true that so far 38 people are confirmed dead. About 27 others have been to hospital,” Aliyu Adamu Idris, the acting traditional ruler of Bashar district, according to AFP.
MA/PR
TEHRAN, Feb. 18 (MNA) – A gas explosion on Wednesday killed 38 lead miners at a mining site in central Nigeria’s Plateau state.
“It is true that so far 38 people are confirmed dead. About 27 others have been to hospital,” Aliyu Adamu Idris, the acting traditional ruler of Bashar district, according to AFP.
MA/PR
Your Comment