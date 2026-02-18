Peru’s Congress votes to impeach President José Jerí

Peru’s Congress voted on Tuesday to impeach President José Jerí after he failed to disclose meetings with Chinese businessmen who were under government scrutiny, the latest upheaval in a country that has cycled through leaders with striking speed, according to New York Times.

Mr. Jerí, 39, the former head of Congress, took office as interim president in October after presiding over the removal of his predecessor. He is the sixth Peruvian president in the past decade to leave office before their term ended. One stepped down within days of taking office.

The Congress passed seven motions of impeachment, 75 in favor, 24 against and 3 abstentions. The legislature will vote to choose a new leader on Wednesday, leaving the presidency vacant for the moment, experts said.

Peru is scheduled to hold a general election on April 12, and will transfer power to a new president on July 28. Mr. Jerí is not a candidate, and presidents in Peru cannot run for consecutive re-election.

The impeachment followed the release last month of three videos showing Mr. Jerí entering a restaurant and convenience store in Lima owned by Yang Zhihua, a wealthy Chinese businessman who has come under government scrutiny. Local outlets reported that one of Mr. Yang’s stores had been ordered closed for violating a municipal ordinance; three days later a national regulatory body overturned the law that led to the closure.

