10-MW Solar Power Plant inaugurated in Iran's Semirom

The 10‑MW Semirom Solar Power Plant, as one of the prominent clean‑energy projects in Isfahan Province, was inaugurated with the presence of Mehdi Jamalinejad, Governor of Isfahan, along with senior executives of Mobarakeh Steel Group. The project, developed with the participation of Mobarakeh Steel Group and its affiliated companies, has officially entered the electricity generation grid after completing all technical and operational phases. This initiative, aimed at enhancing grid stability, expanding renewable energy, and reducing pressure on fossil‑fuel resources, represents a symbol of synergy between industry and the environment in southern Isfahan and will play an effective role in supplying clean and sustainable electricity to the region.

Construction of this solar power plant began in February of last year on a 15‑hectare site in the Padena region of Semirom County. The design, site preparation, equipment installation, panel mounting, and final commissioning were all completed within the planned schedule, and the project reached the operational stage on time. The project was executed by Namavaran Mehr Sanat Foolad Company, one of the subsidiaries of Foolad Metil Holding, which served as the contractor and completed all construction phases using its technical and operational capabilities.

More than 14,300 solar panels have been installed in this plant, and 420 tons of steel structures were used in its construction. This volume of engineered equipment and structures reflects the technical scale of the project and the infrastructure established for clean‑energy production in the region. The precise installation of panels, construction of support structures, and completion of the plant’s internal electrical network have enabled stable and reliable utilization of the plant’s 10‑MW capacity.

It is noteworthy that during its operational period, this solar power plant will provide environmental benefits equivalent to planting 150,000 trees and will supply daytime electricity for 10,000 households. This level of renewable‑energy production will significantly reduce pollutant emissions and contribute to environmental protection, marking an important step in the development of clean energy in Isfahan Province. Additionally, supplying electricity to thousands of residential units through this plant will strengthen the stability of the regional power grid and increase energy‑generation capacity in Semirom County.

The construction and commissioning of the 10‑MW Semirom Solar Power Plant can be regarded as a model for renewable‑energy infrastructure development with the participation of subsidiaries of Atieh‑Foolad Investment Group. This project, implemented through coordinated planning, precise execution, and utilization of existing technical capacities, has now joined the portfolio of active solar‑energy projects in the country.