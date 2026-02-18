Iran determined to implement partnership treaty with Russia

Pezeshkian made the remarks on Wednesday in his meeting with visiting Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov in Tehran on Wednesday, emphasizing that regional countries should expand their relations in a way that does not require the intervention of extra-regional actors.

Pezeshkian described the level of Tehran-Moscow relations in the new period of cooperation as “very privileged and expanding”, expressing his satisfaction with the acceleration of bilateral interactions and cooperation.

He pointed to his several expert-level meetings held with Russian President Vladimir Putin, stressing that all important and strategic decisions taken have opened new horizons for relations between Tehran and Moscow.

Emphasizing the serious determination of the Islamic Republic of Iran to implement the comprehensive strategic partnership deal between the two countries, Pezeshkian noted that his administration is determined to implement the treaty with utmost strength, speed, and precision. Iran-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty is being followed up in the fields of transportation, energy, oil and gas, agriculture and food products, defense and security cooperation.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Pezeshkian pointed to the unilateralist approaches of some powers in the world, emphasizing that countries of the region must expand their relations in such a way that they do not need the intervention of extra-regional actors to determine the internal affairs of the regional countries.

Russia’s minister of energy, for his part, presented a comprehensive report on organizing the 19th edition of Iran-Russia Joint Economic Commission and termed the results of the meeting ‘positive and constructive’.

As emphasized by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia attaches great importance to its relations with Iran in all fields, Sergey Tsivilyov added.

He also reaffirmed Moscow’s commitment to maintaining and expanding strategic relations with Tehran, stating that no party will be able to undermine the strategic relations between Iran and Russia.

MNA