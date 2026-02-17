West fails to stop Iran-Russia strategic ties: Larijani

Speaking in a meeting with Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev in Tehran on Tuesday, Larijani stressed that Iran and Russia have faced similar pressures and restrictions from the West in recent years, but these pressures have failed to stop the path of strategic cooperation between the two countries.

The Russian minister, for his part, emphasized Iran's strategic position in Russian foreign policy. He also assessed the atmosphere of economic talks and cooperation between the two countries as positive, stressing Moscow's continued support for Tehran in various areas, including in the economic and energy fields.

Tsivilev also appreciated Larijani's detailed and precise follow-ups on the implementation of bilateral agreements, considering it necessary to continue close communication and coordination to accelerate the implementation of agreements.

Referring to the will of the leaders of the two countries to enhance the level of cooperation, the Secretary of the Iranian Council emphasized the necessity of removing administrative obstacles and facilitating administrative procedures to advance joint projects.

