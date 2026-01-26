  1. World
Gaza death toll reaches 71,660 since Oct. 07: health min.

TEHRAN, Jan. 26 (MNA) – The Health Ministry of the Gaza Strip has said that Israeli forces have killed 71,660 Palestinian people in the enclave since the outbreak of war between Hamas and Israel since October 07, 2023.

The ministry put the number of Palestinian peopled injured by Israeli forces since October 07 at 171,419.

The ministry reported that bodies of three martyrs have also been transferred to the hospital in the past few hours. During this period, 20 people have also been injured.

Thousands of others are still missing and buried under rubble in the Gaza Strip.

Since the ceasefire was established on October 11, 2025, 486 people have been killed and 1,341 others have been injured. Also, the bodies of 714 martyrs have been recovered from the rubble during this period, the report added.

