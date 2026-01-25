Gaza death toll rises to 71,657 since Oct. 7: health min.

The Palestinian medical institution put the total number of Palestinian people injured in the Israeli army's attacks since the start of the war in the enclave at 171,399.

Bodies of three martyrs have also been transferred to the hospital in the past few hours, the ministry said, adding that eight Palestinian people have also been injured during this period.

Thousands of others are still missing and buried under rubble in the Gaza Strip.

Since the ceasefire was established on October 11, 2025, 484 people have been martyred and 1,321 others have been injured.

Also, during this period, the bodies of 713 martyrs have been recovered from the rubble, the ministry added.

MNA