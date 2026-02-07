  1. World
Gaza death toll surpasses 72k since Oct. 07: Health ministry

TEHRAN, Feb. 07 (MNA) – The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip has said that the Israeli army has killed 72,027 Palestinian people in the enclave since the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas on October 97, 2023.

The Palestinian medical institution put the total number of Palestinian people injured in the Israeli army's attacks on the Gaza Strip since the start of the war in the enclave at 171,651.

The ministry announced that the bodies of two martyrs have also been transferred to the hospital in the past few hours. 25 people have also been injured during this period.

Thousands of others are still missing and buried under rubble in the Gaza Strip.

Since the ceasefire was established on October 11, 2025, 576 Palestinian people have been killed, and 1,543 others have been injured. Also, during this period, the bodies of 717 martyrs have been recovered from the rubble.

