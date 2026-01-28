Gaza death toll rises to 71,667 since Oct. 07

According to the ministry, 171,667 Palestinian people have been injured following the Israeli army's attacks on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

The bodies of five martyrs have also been transferred to the hospital in the past few hours. Six people have also been injured during this period.

Thousands of others are still missing and buried under rubble in the Gaza Strip.

Since the ceasefire was established on October 11, 2025, 492 people have been killed and 1,356 others have been injured. During this period, the bodies of 715 martyrs have also been recovered from the rubble, the ministry added.

MNA