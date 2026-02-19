Iran, Russia wrap up joint naval drill in Sea of Oman

The joint naval drill, aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation, enhancing maritime security, and increasing operational synergy, ended as participating units performed their final scheduled tasks. In the closing ceremony, the Russian vessel “Stoiky” was escorted out of the exercise zone by Iranian surface units.

This drill was conducted to expand maritime diplomacy, military interactions, and the exchange of operational expertise. Officials from both nations reaffirmed their commitment to continued joint cooperation regarding maritime safety and security.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dimitry Peskov said that the joint drill had been planned long before the recent escalated tensions between Tehran and Washington.

