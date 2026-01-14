  1. World
Gaza death toll rises to 71,424 since Oct. 07: health min.

TEHRAN, Jan. 14 (MNA) – The Iranian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip has said that Israeli regime has killed 71,424 Palestinian people in the enclave since the outbreak of war between Hamas and Israel on October 07, 2023.

The ministry put the total number of Palestinian people injured in the Israeli army's attacks on the Gaza Strip since the outbreak of war in the enclave at 171,324.

The ministry announced that bodies of five martyrs have also been transferred to the hospital in the past few hours. Six people have also been injured during this period.

Thousands of others are still missing and buried under rubble in the Gaza Strip.

Since the ceasefire was established on October 11, 2025, 447 Palestinian people have been martyred and 1,246 others have been injured. Also, bodies of 697 martyrs have been recovered from the rubble during this period.

