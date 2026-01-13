Palestinian children die of cold as Israel attack intensifies

This tragic development underscores the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, exacerbated by the ongoing Israeli regime’s attacks on the territory. Palestinian refugees in overcrowded camps are suffering immensely from the extreme cold, lacking basic heating and shelter.

Separately, hospitals in Gaza announced the death of a seven-day-old infant, Mahmoud Al-Aqra'a, from Deir al-Balah, due to severe cold, pushing the death toll from hypothermia to over 15.

According to reports, hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians are enduring harsh conditions in makeshift tents with inadequate warmth and coverings, according to Al Jazeera.

Amid the relentless Israeli aggression, the Gaza government’s media office reported 1,193 ceasefire violations by the Israeli regime.

The Israeli regime initiated its war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, with stated aims of dismantling Hamas and securing the release of Israeli hostages. However, these objectives remain unrealized, forcing the regime to negotiate a prisoner exchange with Hamas.

Hamas officially announced the agreement to end the war and the exchange of prisoners on Thursday, October 17, 2023.

The Israeli army officially announced the implementation of a ceasefire on Friday, October 18, 2023, but continues to obstruct its full enforcement.

The Israeli regime’s offensive on Gaza, backed by the United States, has resulted in widespread destruction and accusations of genocide against Palestinians. The United Nations estimates the cost of rebuilding the devastated infrastructure in Gaza to be approximately $70 billion.

MNA