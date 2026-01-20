Iran military fully ready to confront Trump's threats

Speaking to reporters in Tehran on Tuesday, General Reza Talaei-Nick said that "The armed forces are at the peak of readiness to confront Trump's threats in a regretful manner."

"Trump is the symbol and the highest manifestation of global evil, and the partner of this great criminal is Netanyahu," he said, adding that "most nations of the world, especially the Iranian nation, are familiar with the evils and crimes of Trump and his accomplice."

"The Iranian nation showed its dignity and unity to America in the nationwide pro-Islamic Establishment demonstrations," he also said.

The Iranian defense ministry spokesman further asserted that the Iranian nation like the 12-day imposed war in June last year defeated the recent riots which was a multifaceted and complex conspiracy designed by the US and the Zionist regime through keeping unity under the wise leadership of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

"Trump's threats will lead to bigger resistance and the nation's exercise of greater national power against the foreign plots designed by the Global Arrogance (Western powers led by the US).

MNA