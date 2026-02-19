Araghchi, Saudi FM discuss Iran-US talks on nuclear issue

During the phone call, the Iranian and Saudi Arabian top diplomats exchanged their views on bilateral ties as well as the latest developments of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States.

Araghchi briefed his Saudi counterpart on the latest developments of nuclear talks between Iran and the US.

Saudi Arabian foreign minister, for his part, expressed hope that nuclear talks between Iran and the United States would continue until a positive result is achieved.

The first indirect talks between Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States was held in Oman while the second round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States was held at the Embassy of Sultanate of Oman in Geneva on Tuesday Feb. 16.

