Feb 19, 2026, 9:23 AM

Araghchi, Saudi FM discuss Iran-US talks on nuclear issue

TEHRAN, Feb. 19 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a telephone conversation with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan late on Wednesday to discuss the latest trend of Iran-US talks on nuclear issues.

During the phone call, the Iranian and Saudi Arabian top diplomats exchanged their views on bilateral ties as well as the latest developments of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States.

Araghchi briefed his Saudi counterpart on the latest developments of nuclear talks between Iran and the US.

Saudi Arabian foreign minister, for his part, expressed hope that nuclear talks between Iran and the United States would continue until a positive result is achieved.  

The first indirect talks between Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States was held in Oman while the second round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States was held at the Embassy of Sultanate of Oman in Geneva on Tuesday Feb. 16. 

